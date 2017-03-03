Door County dairy farm wants permit for 10,000 cows
FORESTVILLE — The largest dairy farm in Door County is making plans to eventually milk 10,000 cows.
S & S Jerseyland Dairy near Forestville is asking the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to renew its permit for the operation, which currently has about 6,400 cows. Jerseyland general manager Randy Schmidt says it’s asking the DNR for a permit that will allow the farm to expand to more than 10,000 cows in the years ahead.
WLUK-TV says many of the 100 people attending a public hearing Thursday expressed concern about the environment, spreading cow manure, and possible groundwater contamination.
Schmidt says the operation contributes to the local economy, through taxes and payroll and is a good steward of the land. The DNR is expected to make a decision on the permit next month.
2 comments
Can’t he make a living with 6,400 cows? It would take a lot of acres of land to support an operation like that and that’s for feed only. He should be required to have a sewage treatment plant Ever see how many truck loads of manure haul all of the manure to spread on the land. The land can’t absorb more.
Rudy
This is due to the Federal Milk Price Support Program which rewards these corporate farms to overproduce regardless of market demand. If you subsidize something…anything, you will get more of it, not less.