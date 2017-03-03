Looking for a tasty fish fry? Check out the FOX6Now.com Fish Fry Finder

Door County dairy farm wants permit for 10,000 cows

Posted 1:32 pm, March 3, 2017, by
S & S Jerseyland Dairy

S & S Jerseyland Dairy

FORESTVILLE — The largest dairy farm in Door County is making plans to eventually milk 10,000 cows.

S & S Jerseyland Dairy near Forestville is asking the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to renew its permit for the operation, which currently has about 6,400 cows. Jerseyland general manager Randy Schmidt says it’s asking the DNR for a permit that will allow the farm to expand to more than 10,000 cows in the years ahead.

WLUK-TV says many of the 100 people attending a public hearing Thursday expressed concern about the environment, spreading cow manure, and possible groundwater contamination.

Schmidt says the operation contributes to the local economy, through taxes and payroll and is a good steward of the land. The DNR is expected to make a decision on the permit next month.

S & S Jerseyland Dairy

S & S Jerseyland Dairy

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

  • deleted again

    Can’t he make a living with 6,400 cows? It would take a lot of acres of land to support an operation like that and that’s for feed only. He should be required to have a sewage treatment plant Ever see how many truck loads of manure haul all of the manure to spread on the land. The land can’t absorb more.

    Reply Report comment
  • Rudy

    This is due to the Federal Milk Price Support Program which rewards these corporate farms to overproduce regardless of market demand. If you subsidize something…anything, you will get more of it, not less.

    Reply Report comment