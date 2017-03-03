× Door County dairy farm wants permit for 10,000 cows

FORESTVILLE — The largest dairy farm in Door County is making plans to eventually milk 10,000 cows.

S & S Jerseyland Dairy near Forestville is asking the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to renew its permit for the operation, which currently has about 6,400 cows. Jerseyland general manager Randy Schmidt says it’s asking the DNR for a permit that will allow the farm to expand to more than 10,000 cows in the years ahead.

WLUK-TV says many of the 100 people attending a public hearing Thursday expressed concern about the environment, spreading cow manure, and possible groundwater contamination.

Schmidt says the operation contributes to the local economy, through taxes and payroll and is a good steward of the land. The DNR is expected to make a decision on the permit next month.