Driver dies after losing control of car, striking light pole on Milwaukee’s north side

Posted 5:39 am, March 3, 2017, by , Updated at 05:42AM, March 3, 2017
Fatal crash near MLK Drive and Chambers

MILWAUKEE —  Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred on the city’s north side late Thursday night, March 2nd.

It happened near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Chambers shortly before midnight.

At this point, it appears that the driver of a 2005 Mercury Sable lost control of his vehicle while northbound on N. King Drive and collided with a concrete light pole.

It is possible that the victim suffered a medical related incident before the accident.

The older adult male died on scene. He has yet to be positively identified.

Police say their investigation into the circumstances that led up to this incident remain under investigation.

