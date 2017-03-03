Fix it or lose it: City of Milwaukee threatens lawsuit against inner city landlord Elijah Mohammad Rashaed

MILWAUKEE — Fix it or lose it — that is the ultimatum given to Milwaukee landlord with over 1,000 current building code violations. The City of Milwaukee has threatened a lawsuit against Elijah Mohammad Rashaed alleging he has used multiple legal entities to maintain a public nuisance while avoiding legal duties.

This includes:

Complying with building code requirements

Adequately managing residential rental property

Paying debts and judgments

Complying with administrative regulations regarding residential rental practices

According to a statement from the Office of the City Attorney, Grant Langley, Rashaed owns close to 200 different properties, mainly in Milwaukee’s inner city. He operates a handful of different LLCs, and since 2001, the city says it has observed almost 15,000 building code violations at Rashaed’s properties. Over 1,000 violations still exist, including five buildings that are condemned.

This isn’t the first time Rashaed has been under fire. Back in 2014, FOX6 Investigators dug deeper into the well-known Milwaukee landlord, who also goes by Elijah Rashaed, Elijah Mohammad, Mohammad Ross, and Mohammed Rashada.

In 2013, a balcony collapsed on one of Rashaed’s buildings, and a man fell four stories.

In October of 2014, Rashaed and his companies owned more than 200 rental properties in Milwaukee. Many of them are what city officials call distressed real estate. A FOX6 investigation found those buildings tallied more than 10,000 code violations since 2009. And as of September 2014, more than a thousand of the violations were listed as “unabated” — meaning they still weren’t fixed.

“Nobody wants to stay somewhere for $600 with roaches, bed bugs, leaking ceilings, mold, your house smelling like a sewer,” Darneisha Pilcher, a former tenant.

“My ceilings were caving in,” said Felicia Reed, another former tenant.

“The water, the plaster from the ceiling, everything just fell in on us,” said yet another former tenant, Melena Torrence.

In May of 2014, FOX6 News found mushrooms literally growing in the hallways of another building.

Rashaed has 60 days to meet the city’s demands, and clear up all the alleged nuisance conditions or the city will take him to court.

Anyone with information regarding the past or current property ownership or management practices of Rashaed or his entities/associates is encouraged to call the City’s Attorney’s Office at 414-286-2601.