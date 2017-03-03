From alcohol to sweets — everything is OK in moderation. But what does that mean exactly?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Have a glass of wine last night? Or maybe a Girl Scout cookie or two? Don't feel guilty about indulging -- as long as you do it in moderation. Registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life joins Real Milwaukee to break down what moderation means.

Sugar

• According to the American Heart Association, the maximum amount of added sugars you should eat in a day are: Men: 150 calories per day (37.5 grams or 9 teaspoons). Women: 100 calories per day (25 grams or 6 teaspoons).

Red Meat

• The lasted US dietary guidelines released in January do not include any specific advice to cut back on red meat.

• Red meat is frequently flagged as a concern for heart health, but not all studies agree.

• The old adage to eat red meat once a week has no scientific basis.

• The American Institute for Cancer Research suggests avoiding processed meat all together and limiting red meat to no more than 18 ounces (cooked weight) per week. Based on a 3-ounce serving, these weekly recommendations translate into eating six servings weekly.

• Red meats include beef, pork and lamb

• Processed includes ham, bacon, salami, hot dogs and sausages

Salt

The major health organizations recommend that we cut back on sodium:

• United States Department of Agriculture (USDA): 2300 mg

• American Heart Association (AHA): 1500 mg

• American Diabetes Association (ADA): 1500 to 2300 mg

• Most of us consume far more — about 3,440 milligrams daily on average — much of it in the form of foods like pizzas, soups, breads and cured meats.

• 1500 mg of sodium amounts to 3/4 teaspoon, while 2300 mg amounts to one teaspoon.

Alcohol

• 1 drink per day is moderate drinking for women

• 1-2 drinks per day is moderate drinking for men

• This is the amount at which heart benefits may outweigh potential health risks.

• A drink is considered: 12oz. of beer, 5 ounces of wine, or a shot (1.5oz) of liquor.

Coffee

• 3-5 cups daily

• Studies are mixed but some recent suggest this daily range may help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer`s and Parkinson`s disease.

• Avoid adding sugar to your coffee to maintain potential health benefits.