Have you seen him? Milwaukee police seek robbery suspect Jonathan Pirtle

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating robbery suspect 34-year-old Jonathan Pirtle.

Pirtle in wanted in connection with a series of business robberies that happened over the last 24 hours throughout the city of Milwaukee.

Police say several suspects in these incidents have been arrested by police.

MPD is seeking 34-year-old Jonathan Pirtle. He is 5’9” tall and weighs 170 pounds. During these incidents he and other suspects were armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. If the suspect is seen, police ask that 911 be called.