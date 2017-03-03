Kenosha Amazon donates 100K diapers, 200K baby wipes after theft from Fox Cities Diaper Bank

KENOSHA — After 100,000 diapers destined for babies from low-income families were stolen from the Fox Cities Diaper Bank, Amazon’s fulfillment center in Kenosha and its employees stepped up to help.
According to the Appleton Post-Crescent, the theft is believed to have occurred between January 3rd and February 13th. The theft involved 13 pallets of cases, or 100,000 diapers, from the Diaper Bank, an initiative of United Way Fox Cities.
Amazon announced Friday, March 3rd they are donating more than 100,000 diapers and more than 200,000 baby wipes to replenish the diaper bank’s supply.
PHOTO GALLERY
Photo Gallery
“Seeing the need in the Wisconsin community just a few hours north of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Kenosha, Amazon employees in both Kenosha and Indiana jumped to action,” Amazon stated in a news release.
John Henry, General Manager of the Kenosha Fulfillment Center wrote a blog post about the donation. In it, he writes:
Like most parents, I know the importance of diapers to a growing family. And as a Wisconsin-native, this was an especially heart-warming day.
We heard that a local nonprofit in Appleton, a couple of hours away from our fulfillment center in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was in distress. Fox Cities Diaper Bank, which assists low-income families and has distributed nearly 1.5 million diapers since launching in 2011, reported that 100,000 diapers were stolen from its warehouse.
Amazon employees heard about the need and took quick action to help. Within hours, teams packed 28 pallets of diapers of all sizes – more than 100,000 individual diapers in total and 200,000 baby wipes – and loaded the pallets to be deployed to the nonprofit. It’s this type of bias for action and ownership from our fulfillment and transportation teams that makes me particularly proud to be an Amazon employee.
As a kid growing up in Wisconsin, I remember spending time outdoors near Appleton. To be able to give back to a nonprofit there was certainly a great way to spend the day. Thanks to Fox Cities Diaper Bank for all they do to support families – we certainly hope the donation of diapers makes a big difference.
– John Henry, General Manager of Kenosha Fulfillment Center