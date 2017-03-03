Kenosha Amazon donates 100K diapers, 200K baby wipes after theft from Fox Cities Diaper Bank

KENOSHA — After 100,000 diapers destined for babies from low-income families were stolen from the Fox Cities Diaper Bank, Amazon’s fulfillment center in Kenosha and its employees stepped up to help.

According to the Appleton Post-Crescent, the theft is believed to have occurred between January 3rd and February 13th. The theft involved 13 pallets of cases, or 100,000 diapers, from the Diaper Bank, an initiative of United Way Fox Cities.

Amazon announced Friday, March 3rd they are donating more than 100,000 diapers and more than 200,000 baby wipes to replenish the diaper bank’s supply.

“Seeing the need in the Wisconsin community just a few hours north of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Kenosha, Amazon employees in both Kenosha and Indiana jumped to action,” Amazon stated in a news release.

John Henry, General Manager of the Kenosha Fulfillment Center wrote a blog post about the donation. In it, he writes: