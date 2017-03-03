× Milwaukee Business Journal: Kohl’s moving store from Southridge Mall to 84South development

GREENDALE — Kohl’s is relocating its store at Southridge Mall in Greendale to a smaller-format location at the new and emerging 84South mixed-use development in Greenfield, the company said Friday, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The Menomonee Falls-based department store chain said the new 84South location will be 55,000 square feet compared with the two-level 85,000-square-foot store at Southridge. The relocated store is expected to open in late 2018 pending municipal approvals.

“The Southridge Mall location would remain open until the new location’s grand opening,” a Kohl’s spokeswoman said. “We are also pleased to share that all Kohl’s associates have been offered comparable positions at the relocated new store or at neighboring Kohl’s stores.”

