Man hits snooze button, avoids being impaled by tree limb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, Ind. – An Indiana man’s decision to press the snooze button may have very well saved his life.

Raymond Bowling, of Austin, Indiana, told FOX59 that he sets his alarm each day for 5:30 a.m. He says he usually presses the snooze button once, and then nine minutes later he gets out of bed to start getting ready for work.

“This morning I hit snooze, laid there for a few minutes, got up on my feet, and looked at how many minutes were left on snooze. About 6 minutes were left, so I decided to lay back down until it went off again,” Bowling told FOX59.

That decision prevented him from getting impaled by a tree branch that crashed through his roof as severe storms moved across the state this morning.

“I drifted off to sleep and literally 2 minutes later, the limb came crashing through. If I had gotten up, I would've been right in that spot, most likely brushing my teeth,” Bowling said.

Bowling calls it divine intervention, and he says God was watching out for him this morning.

A contractor has already visited Bowling’s home, removed the limb, and patched the roof.

Severe weather with heavy rain, wind, and lightning ripped through that portion of the state overnight – damaging dozens of homes.