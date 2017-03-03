U.S. Marshals: Felon shoots man for trying to prevent him from driving his family home while drunk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- U.S. Marshals are after 43-year-old Terrance Martin for allegedly shooting a family friend during a Labor Day birthday party in 2016.

According to reports, agents says Martin was attending the party with his girlfriend and children and drinking alcohol. Eventually, Martin attempted to leave the party and drive his family home. Agents say a man at the party attempted to intervene and prevent Martin from driving drunk. Offended, Martin allegedly went to his car, retrieved a handgun and then shot at the man twice hitting him once.

The victim survived and Martin has been on the run every since. He faces a charge of recklessly endangering safety and felon in possession of a firearm.

Martin is 5'9" and weighs 160 lbs. His nickname is "T-Pot." He has the words "riddler" and "lion" tattooed on his left arm. He has a tattoo of a crown on his right arm.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you can leave an anonymous tip with U.S. Marshals by calling 414-297-3707.