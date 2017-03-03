Looking for a tasty fish fry? Check out the FOX6Now.com Fish Fry Finder

Natalie Portman welcomes 2nd child, a daughter named Amalia

Posted 5:14 pm, March 3, 2017, by
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Choreographer Benjamin Millepied and actress Natalie Portman attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Choreographer Benjamin Millepied and actress Natalie Portman attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Natalie Portman has given birth to a healthy baby girl.

A representative for the Oscar-winning actress said Friday that Portman and husband, Benjamin Millepied, welcomed daughter Amalia on Feb. 22.

This is the second child for Portman and Millepied, who wed in 2012. Their son, Aleph, is 5.

Portman, 35, was celebrated during Hollywood’s recent awards season for her starring role in “Jackie.” She was nominated for best actress at Sunday’s Academy Awards, but she did not attend the ceremony.

Millepied, 39, is a dancer and choreographer who worked on the film “Black Swan.” He is the founder and director of L.A. Dance Project, a contemporary dance company that works with emerging and established artists.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s