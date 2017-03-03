MILWAUKEE -- From mutants, to being unlucky in love, and overcoming obstacles -- there's a lot going on at the box office this weekend. Our movie man Paul Hall joins Real Milwaukee to to break it all down with his real reviews.
Parents we WARNED, “Wolverine” isn’t your average super hero movie
-
Did “The Lego Batman Movie” build on the success of the first film?
-
Headed to the theater? See what’s playing now, our movie man shares his reviews
-
“A Dog’s Purpose” got off to a rough start, but does the movie outweigh the controversy?
-
Have a movie lover in your life? Some DVDs that would go perfectly under the tree
-
Headed to the theater? See what’s playing now, and what’s worth renting
-
-
Movies you should see with the kids on break this holiday season
-
“Biggest honor in the world:” Union Grove man to be inducted into Packers FAN Hall of Fame
-
“I can’t see you:” Speaker Paul Ryan’s constituents host town hall — without him
-
KT Tunstall is back with a new album Rolling Stone described as “power pop gem”
-
“We’ve been presented with no evidence:” Speaker Paul Ryan, Senator Ron Johnson defend AG Jeff Sessions
-
-
“I’ll tell you one funny story:” Find out what happened to Jamie Foxx on the set of his new movie
-
Aaron Rodgers almost starred alongside his Olivia Munn in her new movie
-
Critics are singing the praises of the new movie musical “La La Land”