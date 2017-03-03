Search underway for minimum-security inmate who escaped from Kenosha Correctional Center

KENOSHA — A search is underway after a minimum-security inmate that escaped from the Kenosha Correctional Center on Thursday, March 2nd.

It is unclear how Christopher Logan got away.

Officials with the Department of Corrections said this incident has been reported to the Kenosha Police Department and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Logan is a black man, standing 5’10″ tall and weighing 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this inmate should immediately contact law enforcement.