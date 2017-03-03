Search underway for minimum-security inmate who escaped from Kenosha Correctional Center

Posted 7:04 am, March 3, 2017, by , Updated at 07:16AM, March 3, 2017
Christopher Logan

Christopher Logan

KENOSHA — A search is underway after a minimum-security inmate that escaped from the Kenosha Correctional Center on Thursday, March 2nd.

It is unclear how Christopher Logan got away.

Officials with the Department of Corrections said this incident has been reported to the Kenosha Police Department and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Logan is a black man, standing 5’10″ tall and weighing 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this inmate should immediately contact law enforcement.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s