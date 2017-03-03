Sensenbrenner says there has to be “vigorous debate and vigorous compromise” on health care policy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA COUNTY -- Respect was the number one rule after a recent heated round of town hall meetings held by Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner.

The debate was just as strong in Waukesha County on Friday, March 3rd. But Rep. Sensenbrenner used his gavel minimally to get his point across to constituents.

"There has to be a vigorous debate and vigorous compromise," Sensenbrenner said.

A few signs reading "agree" or "disagree" were held up in the crowd when the Congressman state his position.

"I think he is evasive and wants to sell his proposals and his political ideologies at these meetings and it needs to be challenged," said Ed Cohen, a constituent.

Sensenbrenner traveled from Butler to Lannon, then to Sussex, Merton and Nashotah. Some people following him to the different locations voicing concerns.

"In relation to Trump's administration that I disagree with threats to our sovereignty, to our nation with Russia," said one person.

When asked about transparency, Sensenbrenner defended his stance of how it is being handled.

"The Trump Justice Department is investigating any connection of team Trump with the Russians and also the Senate and House Intelligence Committees are also conducting investigations," Sensenbrenner said.

When it comes to immigration, Sensenbrenner admitted he looks forward to a new executive order.

"President Trump made a mistake in prohibiting green card holders with his first order from coming in as well as people with previously issued visas," Sensenbrenner said.

Rep. Sensenbrenner was asked to step away from the party line and take everyone's needs into account.

"The ACA repeal they are working for health care savings account and the ordinary people cannot first of all not save money for health care," said Judy Klatt, a constituent.

"To come up with a replacement plan to work, that's going to mean an awful lot of cooperation and people realizing that there not going to get everything they want," Sensenbrenner said.

Dozens of major issues were discussed in the 30-minute sessions on Friday. The town halls continue this weekend. Sensenbrenner will hold two on Saturday -- in Delafield and Lake Mills -- and then one in Juneau on Sunday.