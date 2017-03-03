Sportsology exhibit: Explore how muscles, tendons, ligaments, and joints help you perform

LIVE VIDEO: Vice President Mike Pence to speak in Janesville at 11:45am
MILWAUKEE -- Kramp spent the morning at Discovery World highlighting their new Sportsology exhibit.

About Sportsology exhibit (website)

Discovery World is hosting a fantastic and fun exhibit called Sportsology which opened February 4th and runs through April 2017. Sponsored by Aurora Health Care and Marquette University, the exhibit features engaging, interactive challenges that allow you to test your athletic abilities and learn how your body works.

Explore how muscles, tendons, ligaments, and joints help you perform at your best. Discover how your muscles work together to create power. Test your abilities and a whole lot more!

Experience the science of sports in Sportsology, only at Discovery World!

