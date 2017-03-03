Looking for a tasty fish fry? Check out the FOX6Now.com Fish Fry Finder

State Sen. Scott Fitzgerald still pondering U.S. Senate run

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald

MADISON — Republican state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he’s still thinking about challenging Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin next year.

Fitzgerald is among a number of Republicans considering a run. Other potential candidates include state Sen. Leah Vukmir, businessman Eric Hovde and Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke.

Fitzgerald said last month that Republicans must avoid a crowded primary field. He added that he would defer to U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, who was also considering a run. Duffy announced days later that he wouldn’t enter the race.

Fitzgerald told reporters on Friday he’s still pondering running. He said he doesn’t have a timeline for making a decision but Vukmir has an “awesome” profile and would make an “awesome” senator.

