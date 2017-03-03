Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLINGER -- This weekend could be your last chance to ski or snowboard at Little Switzerland. So why not make the most of it? That's what Carl spent the morning doing at the slopes in Slinger.

Tips for Your First Day (website)

Take a lesson!!! Like anything, you'll improve the most when you receive some guidance. The best way to become a good skier or snowboarder is to take a lesson from one of our qualified instructors. Purchase lift ticket(s), rental equipment, and lessons at the main ticket door at the far right side of the main lodge. Once you have your lift ticket, proceed to our Rental Department where our friendly staff will fit you with the right gear. Reserve your lessons in advance. BOOK ONLINE or call us at 262-297-9621. While we do our best to accomodate, we cannot guarantee walk-in lessons. CLICK HERE for information our 6-week lessons program for kids. For private one-on-one lessons, click HERE.

Dress in layers. Layering allows you to accommodate your body's constantly changing temperature. Wear multiple layers that can be removed if you are too warm. Remember, you will be doing a physical activitiy and your body will generate heat. While the last thing you want is to be cold, many first-timers overdress. If possibly, wear a waterproof, breathable outer layer. Be prepared. Mother Nature has a mind of her own. Wear gloves or mittens (mittens are usually better for those susceptible to cold hands).

Helmets are included with all rentals. Ski helmets are generally really warm on their own, but if you prefer, you can wear a thin hat or skull cap for extra warmth under the helmet.

Know your limits. Learn to ski and snowboard in control.

Stay hydrated. People often overlook hydration when it's colder outside. You will be working hard when learning to ski or board, and hydration is important. If you're tired, stop skiing or take a break. Injuries occur when you are fatigued.