Witness the final WWE pay-per-view before Wrestlemania 33 — but how?

MILWAUKEE -- WWE FASTLANE is coming to Milwaukee! The pay-per-view event is taking over the BMO Harris Bradley Center for the first time Sunday, March 5th. WWE Raw Women's champion Charlotte Flair joins FOX6 Wakeup with the details.
Witness the final WWE pay-per-view before Wrestlemania 33, with your favorite superstars in action, including:
- Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship!
- Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
- Raw Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair
- Sami Zayn vs. Samoa Joe
- Cruiserweight Champion Neville vs. Jack Gallagher
- Raw Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass
- Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax
- The Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar vs. Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa
- Plus many more! Check here for the latest match-ups.
Tickets are on sale now and start at just $25!