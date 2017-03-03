Looking for a tasty fish fry? Check out the FOX6Now.com Fish Fry Finder

Za’layia Jenkins case: Search warrant names potential suspects in shooting death of 9-year-old girl

Za'layia Jenkins

MILWAUKEE — FOX6 News has obtained a search warrant that names potential suspects in the shooting death of Za’layia Jenkins. Jenkins is the nine-year-old girl who was shot while sitting inside her home near 15th and Meinecke in May 5, 2016. She died 11 days later. To this date, nobody has been charged in connection with this case.

The newly obtained search warrant identifies suspects who were in the neighborhood near 15th and Meinecke on the same evening that Jenkins was shot. A confidential informant told investigators three people, “identified through photographs,” had an altercation with a female. The three people were armed with an SKS rifle, a .40 caliber pistol and an AR 15. The warrant says minutes after speaking with the three people, the informant “heard several gunshots nearby.”

Young girl shot at 15th and Meinecke in Milwaukee

The warrant indicates a car potentially associated with this case had “a small hole in the rear bumper that had since been repaired. This hole is consistent with that of a bullet hole.”

The warrant also seeks information from a cell phone company — as investigators try to link suspects to the Jenkins crime. The warrant says the phone in question was recovered after a police pursuit by Greenfield police that ended near I-43 and Capitol Dr. in May. The warrant indicates a Gmail account on that phone belonged to one of the suspects being sought by authorities in the Jenkins case.

Attorney Michael Hupy

In total, $65,000 has been offered as a reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case. That includes $15,000 from the FBI and another $50,000 from attorney Michael Hupy.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department or the FBI.

