Admirals complete comeback in OT win vs. Moose, 3-2

Mike Ribeiro’s goal just eight seconds into overtime capped a 3-2 come-from-behind victory for the Admirals over the Manitoba Moose on Saturday night at Panther Arena.

Ribeiro was literally the only player to control the puck in overtime. He won the face off, carried the puck up the right side of the ice into the Manitoba zone, then cut through the slot freezing a Manitoba defender and goalie Eric Comrie before easily lofting the puck into the net.

The Ads trailed 2-0 early in the third but picked up goals by Matt White and Miikka Salomaki to force OT and set the stage for Ribeiro’s third goal of the season.

Manitoba got their first goal of the game with a power-play tally from Kyle Connor with just 2:56 to play in the first period.

After a scoreless sandwich frame, the Moose pushed their lead to 2-0 early in the third when Connor deflected a shot in front of the net for his second goal of the game.

White finally got the Admirals on the board just as their third power-play of the game expired and he fired a wrister from the left circle that went top-shelf past Manitoba goalie Eric Comrie 10:15 into the final period.

Just over 90 seconds later Salomaki, on a conditioning assignment and playing in his first game since December 2, scored backhand on a breakaway to level the score.

Marek Mazanec was impressive in net for the Admirals, turning aside 27 of 29 shots for his 17 win of the season.

The Admirals continue their four-game homestand by hosting the Cleveland Monsters on Wednesday morning at 10:30 am for their second school game of the year.

