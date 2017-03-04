Bucks sign ex-Pelicans forward Terrence Jones

AUBURN HILLS, MI - FEBRUARY 01: Terrence Jones #9 of the New Orleans Pelicans gets off a shot next to Aron Baynes #12 of the Detroit Pistons during the first period at the Palace of Auburn Hills on February 1, 2017 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Terrence Jones, adding a double-digit scorer to replenish a frontcourt depleted by injuries to Jabari Parker and Michael Beasley.

The 6-foot-9 Jones signed for the rest of the season. The deal was announced before Milwaukee’s game on Saturday night against Toronto.

Jones was waived by New Orleans on Feb. 23, days after the Pelicans acquired All-Star forward DeMarcus Cousins.

Jones was averaging 11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds. He was originally drafted out of Kentucky in the first round of the 2012 NBA draft by Houston.

Parker is out for the year after tearing his left ACL in a game on Feb. 8. Beasley will miss his third straight game on Saturday with a hyperextended left knee.

The Bucks were 27-33 going into the Raptors game, 1 1/2 games out of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

