Crackdown at Beaver Dam bar following unruly night; owner claims he’s being targeted

DODGE COUNTY -- A crackdown at a Beaver Dam Bar. Authorities say it's the source of problems, but the owner says his business is being targeted because of racism.

Dodge County Sheriff's Deputies, Beaver Dam police and State Patrol will be out in full force near Pop's Eatery located on Madison Street near Lake Crest Drive Saturday night, March 4th.

From the outside, Pop's Eatery looks like a quiet ice cream shop but the Beaver Dam restaurant and bar has become the target of law enforcement.

"It's ruined my business," said Pop's Eatery Owner, Musa Hajdini.

Musa Hajdini has owned the place for years, and says up until recently business has been good.

"They want to kick me out of Beaver Dam," said Hajdini.

Saturday night, the area will be packed -- not with patrons -- but police.

"There's these groups and events that come up to this establishment on the weekends, and from time to time they create a lot of problems," said Dale Schmidt, Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office in conjunction with Beaver Dam police and State Patrol, will conducting what's called a "criminal interdiction." They say the customers at Pop's Eatery are cause for concern.

"They're bringing in drugs, and they're bringing in weapons, and having a lot of issues with fights," said Schmidt.

Officials refer back to an incident that occurred on February 18th, where citations were issued, two drug arrests were made and traffic tickets were handed out.

Hajdini says it's being blown out of proportion, and it was only two women inside the bar that were fighting.

"I never have any problems in here, except on the 18th, a small fight," said Hajdini.

Hajdini says law enforcement is targeting his bar because a majority of customers are African-American.

"The clientele I have, they do not want," said Hajdini.

Two conflicting stories, both agreeing they just want to see peace.

The law enforcement operation will be happening through the night and into early Sunday morning.