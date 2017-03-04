Crash on Loomis Road near Edgerton Avenue downs power lines in Greenfield

Posted 2:38 pm, March 4, 2017, by , Updated at 02:47PM, March 4, 2017

GREENFIELD — Greenfield police tell FOX6 News a crash has occurred on Loomis Road and South Baretl Drive — near Edgerton Avenue Saturday afternoon, March 4th.

Police say wires are down in the area due to the crash. We Energies has been notified.

Officials have blocked traffic in both directions on Loomis Road at this time.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

Inline

No other details have been released.

FOX6 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story when more information is available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s