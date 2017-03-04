Crash on Loomis Road near Edgerton Avenue downs power lines in Greenfield

GREENFIELD — Greenfield police tell FOX6 News a crash has occurred on Loomis Road and South Baretl Drive — near Edgerton Avenue Saturday afternoon, March 4th.

Police say wires are down in the area due to the crash. We Energies has been notified.

Officials have blocked traffic in both directions on Loomis Road at this time.

PHOTO GALLERY

No other details have been released.

FOX6 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story when more information is available.