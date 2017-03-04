× Jackson Fire Department responds to garage fire on Stoney Creek Road; no injuries

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Jackson Fire Departmnet responded to a garage fire that took place on Stoney Creek Road near Pleasant Valley Road in the Town of Jackson, Saturday morning, March 4th.

The call to authorities came in shortly before 9:30 a.m.

The family inside the home was safely evacuated without injury.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No firefighters were injured.

Jackson Fire Department was assisted by West Bend, Newburg, Germantown, Slinger, Cedarburg, St. Lawrence and Fillmore fire departments. Fire fighters remained on scene for over three hours.

There is not yet an estimate of damages to the home available. The home is not inhabitable after the fire.

No other details have been released.