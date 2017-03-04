× Marquette beats Creighton 91-83 in regular season finale

MILWAUKEE — Jajuan Johnson scored 20 points and Marquette beat Creighton 91-83 in a regular season finale for both teams Saturday.

The win positions the Golden Eagles (19-11, 10-8) as the No. 4 seed in the Big East Conference Tournament. Creighton enters as the No. 6 seed.

Markus Howard added 18 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Luke Fischer had 13 points, Katin Reinhardt had 12 and Sam Hauser had 11 points and seven boards.

The Golden Eagles took an early lead, pushed it to 52-42 at the break and led throughout the second half. A Khyri Thomas 3 cut it to 67-62 with 13:43 to play but Reinhardt, Duane Wilson and Hauser each hit a 3-pointer after that to extend the Golden Eagles’ lead to 80-64 with 9:50 to go and they cruised from there.

Thomas scored a career-high 23 points for the Bluejays (23-8, 10-8).