× Medical Examiner called to scene of person struck by vehicle near 17th and Vliet

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News a person was struck by a vehicle near 17th and Vliet Streets Saturday evening, March 4th.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office has been called the scene.

Police have not released any further details at this time.

FOX6 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story when more information is available.