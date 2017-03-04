CHICAGO - MAY 20: Fish in the Little Calumet River struggle to survive after being poisoned by the Asian Carp Regional Coordinating Committee, which is made up of the Illinois department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and several other organizations May 20, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. Rotenone, a fish toxicant, was used to kill all of the fish in an approximately two-mile stretch of the river. The Committee was killing the fish to search for evidence of Asian Carp in the waterway. Efforts are being made to keep the invasive fish from entering the Great Lakes. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Members of Congress urge Pres. Trump to release Asian carp report
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Three members of Congress are urging President Donald Trump to break a logjam on preventing Asian carp from invading the Great Lakes.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was scheduled this week to release a draft report on strengthening defenses against the carp at a lock-and-dam complex near Chicago. Instead, the Corps said it was delaying action indefinitely.
Shipping interests have opposed upgrading the Brandon Road Lock and Dam to keep the carp out of Lake Michigan, saying such changes could hamper cargo traffic.
Republican Reps. Bill Huizenga and Mike Bishop of Michigan and Democrat Marcy Kaptur of Ohio wrote Trump a letter Friday urging release of the report.
They say withholding it worsens the threat of Asian carp reaching the Great Lakes and damaging their fishing industry.