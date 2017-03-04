× Middleton’s season-high 24 points lead Bucks past Raptors

MILWAUKEE — Khris Middleton scored a season-high 24 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 21 and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors 101-94 on Saturday night.

Malcolm Brogdon had 17 and Spencer Hawes finished with 16 off the bench for Milwaukee, which halted a seven-game losing streak to Toronto.

Serge Ibaka had 19 points and Cory Joseph 14 for Toronto.

The Bucks entered the fourth quarter with a 13-point lead but the Raptors got within four about halfway through the period. Back-to-back baskets by Antetokounmpo put Milwaukee back in control and the Raptors got no closer than seven points the rest of the way.

After ice-cold shooting in the first quarter, the Bucks scored 41 points in the second to grab a 53-42 lead at the half. Hawes had 14 points in the period.