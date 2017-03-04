“One of our favorite events:” Milwaukee Public Library celebrates Dr. Suess’ birthday

MILWAUKEE — It’s a celebration that may make your heart grow three sizes! The Milwaukee Public Library celebrated Dr. Seuss’ birthday on Saturday, March 4th.

The kick off of the event took place at the Central Library branch, featuring “Browser the Library Lion” and even the Cat in the Hat!

Kids got the chance to read, play in the “Red Fish, Blue Fish Pond,” and meet live turtles in the “Yertle the Turtle Pond.”

Library officials say it’s great to see kids so excited about reading.

“We get so excited. This is one of our favorite events of the year, it’s just great to see the building filled with this much energy and this many families coming together to celebrate books,” said Kelly Wochinske, Milwaukee Public Library.

Events are happening at neighborhood Milwaukee Public Library branches for the next two weeks.

 

 

 

