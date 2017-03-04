Run before the crawl: Hundreds take part in ‘Jig Jog 4K’ ahead of Shamrock Shuffle

MILWAUKEE — Before the Shamrock Shuffle there was a quick “Jig” at Veterans Park! To celebrate the St. Patrick’s holiday, there was a 4K run and walk held along Milwaukee’s lakefront on Saturday, March 4th.

The race, called the “Jig Jog 4K” started at 10:00 a.m., and included kids, dogs, and even beer.

“I’ve been a runner my whole life so I love the atmosphere at big events like this. Everyone is really supportive,” said Charlotte Running, runner.

The run was really a warm up for Saturday’s big event: The Shamrock Shuffle — one of the city’s largest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The organization says 9,000 people are taking part in the bar crawl. The event also benefits the Special Olympics of Wisconsin.