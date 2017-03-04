Seeking better opportunities: Milwaukee holds panel focused on creating sustainable jobs for African-Americans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Coming together to do better! Local and state leaders held a panel in efforts to uplift the African-American community on Saturday, March 4th. They're doing it by providing sustainable jobs.

"We are in a city where 20 percent of our kids can read on grade level in third and eighth grade," said Senator Lena Taylor.

With startling statistics that unfortunately are the reality of many living in the Milwaukee area.

"They need to address so many roots of unemployment," said Danielle Williams, seeking better opportunities.

State leaders such as Senator Lena Taylor, and State Representative Jason Fields along with local leaders, business owners and community members met with the goal to do better.

"We have to rethink, recondition our mindset even to accountability," said Taylor.

During the people's forum Saturday, they gathered to combine resources and pull ideas from each other.

"We have to find common ground so we can start developing some goals," said a speaker.

Many residents spoke up, eager to mention the needs not being met and lack of opportunities.

"It's a state of emergency right now," said Williams.

Referring to nepotism, many were vocal about what the community needs to do to aid in getting African-Americans into successful positions. Meanwhile, those in support of small businesses offered a positive outlook.

"Maybe you need to start looking at the smaller companies that are willing to train them anon their own abilities on their own money and helping them out only if they are willing to help themselves," said a Milwaukee resident.

Organizers are hopeful Saturday's meeting offered insight and was a start to really facilitating thriving families and communities for the days and years to come.