Shorewood Sendik’s store closing its doors Sunday, March 5

We wish to extend our sincere thank you to Shorewood and our customers for their support and welcome you to continue shopping with us at Nehring’s Sendik’s on Downer (2643 N. Downer Avenue) where many Oakland store staff including Jean and Chef Rob will be moving.

Watch our Facebook page for store hours in the coming days, we do anticipate closing our doors at Sendik’s on Oakland for good early next week.

Again, thank you to our customers and Shorewood neighbors! We love you and hope to see you in the coming days as well as in the future at our Downer Avenue store.

Sincerely & With Warm Regards,

John & Anne