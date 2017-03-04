Veteran music executive and former pop star Tommy Page dies at 46

NEW YORK — Tommy Page, a former pop star whose song “I’ll Be Your Everything” went to No. 1 and who later became a record company executive, has died. He was 46.

Billboard.com’s Denise Warner said Page was found dead Friday in New York of an apparent suicide. Page started at the magazine in 2011.

Page previously was the senior vice president at Cumulus Media Inc. and also had worked for Internet radio company Pandora. He also had been an executive at Warner Bros. Records.

Page topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “I’ll Be Your Everything” in 1990, a song he wrote with Jordan Knight and Danny Wood of New Kids on the Block. Page recorded nine studio albums.

He is survived by his husband, Charlie, and their three children.

Page is also known for making a cameo in the hit television series “Full House.” In the episode, Page sings to Stephanie Tanner, played by Jodie Sweetin.

This story has been corrected to show that Page was not working at Cumulus Media Inc. when he died. He had already left the company.

