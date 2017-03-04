1 person flown Flight for Life with serious injuries, 2 others hurt in Town of Merton crash

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Authorities in Waukesha County say Flight for Life was called to the scene of a serious crash that occurred on County Highway E (Kettle Moraine Scenic Drive) and Woodland Drive, in the Town of Merton.

The crash occurred shortly before 8:00 a.m. Saturday, March 4th.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, it was determined a 19-year-old man traveling northbound on County Highway E, lost control and struck a large tree.

The 19-year-old was transported by Flight for Life with serious injuries. Two passengers, a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man, were transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say excessive speed and alcohol may have been a contributing factor in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

No other details have been released at this time.

