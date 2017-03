WAUWATOSA — At least three people were injured following a multiple vehicle crash that occurred near 112th and Burleigh Streets in Wauwatosa.

The crash occurred Saturday, March 4th.

According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, at least five cars were involved in the crash.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No other details have been released.