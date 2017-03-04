Women’s Big East Tournament at Marquette means big money for area businesses

MILWAUKEE — The excitement is underway for the Women’s Big East Tournament in downtown Milwaukee. This is the first time the tournament is being hosted in Milwaukee — and Big East basketball means big business at Marquette.

Sobelman’s on campus was packed with fans Saturday, March 4th. Restaurant owners say the Women’s Big East Tournament is one of many events on campus contributing to sales.

Fans and business owners say it’s about more than just basketball.

“Some of the closest people to me are women; my daughters, my wife, my mother-in-law. My daughters play sports, it’s just cool to have women recognized and we root for them,” said Dave Sobelman, restaurant owner.

“They put in just as much effort as the men do and I think their efforts shouldn’t go unrewarded — and it’s supper important to recognize that,” said Butler University student, Amber Ooley.

