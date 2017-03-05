“All kinds of chili:” MSOE’s radio station WMSE hosts Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser

Posted 9:49 pm, March 5, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE — Who has the best chili in town? People showed up at MSOE’s Kern Center Sunday, March 5th to find out.

MSOE’s radio station WMSE hosted the 15th annual Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser Sunday.

Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser

Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser

The event featured more than 50 restaurants and five local firehouses competing for best chili.

Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser

Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser

Awards are given to winners in five different categories, including Best Meat, Best Vegetarian, Most Unique Chili, Best Heat and Best Vendor display.

The Rockabilly Chili event raises money for Coats for Kids.

Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser

Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser

“People are enjoying all kinds of chili. There’s meat. There’s vegetarian. There’s very hot chili and there’s very unique chilis. One restaurant in particular likes to put sauerkraut and bratwurst in their chili,” Tom Crawford, WMSE station manager said.

Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser

Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s