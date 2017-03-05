“All kinds of chili:” MSOE’s radio station WMSE hosts Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser

MILWAUKEE — Who has the best chili in town? People showed up at MSOE’s Kern Center Sunday, March 5th to find out.

MSOE’s radio station WMSE hosted the 15th annual Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser Sunday.

The event featured more than 50 restaurants and five local firehouses competing for best chili.

Awards are given to winners in five different categories, including Best Meat, Best Vegetarian, Most Unique Chili, Best Heat and Best Vendor display.

The Rockabilly Chili event raises money for Coats for Kids.

“People are enjoying all kinds of chili. There’s meat. There’s vegetarian. There’s very hot chili and there’s very unique chilis. One restaurant in particular likes to put sauerkraut and bratwurst in their chili,” Tom Crawford, WMSE station manager said.