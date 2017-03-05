Camping has “gotten to be more year-round,” annual RV Show features more than 250 models!

WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center played host to the 2017 Milwaukee RV Show from March 2nd through the 5th — featuring more than 250 RV models, including the ever popular Airstream.

Sue Kloehn and her husband were at the show on Sunday, its final day — looking at RVs for future travel.

“Get out and about into the country and see the sights and all that,” Kloehn said.

They admitted though, they’re novices.

“This is the first RV show I’ve really been to, so it’s very cool,” Kloehn said.

The show had so much to offer, from small, lightweight trailers to larger, family-sized campers. There were nearly 300 vehicles to choose from.

“It’s gotten to be more and more year-round, where we see a lot more people heading south for the winter just enjoying the warm weather and escaping Wisconsin’s winter,” Todd Ober, with Fathead’s Country Campers said.

Catching a lot of eyes during the show were the Airstreams on display.

“There’s no denying there’s a very ‘cool’ factor when owning an Airstream. When you’re driving down the road pulling an Airstream, people pull up alongside, honk and wave,” Paul Beitzel, sales manager at Ewald’s Airstream of Wisconsin.

Making a comeback, there’s been record sales of Airstream trailers.

“’15 and ’16 were record years for the company, and then this past February, the retail sales did better than any of the months of those last two years,” Beitzel said.

Airstream’s newest model is perfect for the weekend warrior type.

“These types of RVs are nice because you can detach them from your car and then you can use your vehicle to drive wherever you need to go, so that’s kind of nice way to do it,” Beitzel said.