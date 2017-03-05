Dashcam video shows police response after mom and dad overdosed in separate incidents in Ohio

LORAIN, Ohio — Dashcam video released by police in Ohio is shedding new light on what officers came across when investigating a case in which two parents, a mother and father, are accused of overdosing in front of their children in separate incidents.

911 Caller: “He’s not in danger to others right now, unless he wakes up and starts driving — and it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen.”

Officers responded to a crashed van in the area of West 24th and Route 58 in Lorain, Ohio. Inside the van, they found 29-year-old Nathan Carroll and his infant. Carroll had overdosed, and he lost control of his van. He narrowly missed a tree.

The dashcam video shows paramedics arriving on scene with Narcan.

Meanwhile, officers rushed to his home, where they found his wife, Samantha Schigel. Their other children were also at the home.

“Everybody OK here? Nobody is overdosing here? Your husband just overdosed and almost crashed your car with your baby inside,” the officer told Schigel.

Schigel told officers she snorted a powder with her husband before he left with their baby.

Officers arrested and charged both Carroll and Schigel.

Their five children were placed in the custody of their grandparents.

A lawyer for Carroll and Schigel has pleaded not guilty on their behalf. They are out on bond until their next court appearance.