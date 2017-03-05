Delavan police need your help in search for Carrie Lynn Lewey

DELAVAN — Delavan police need your help to locate Carrie Lynn Lewey.

Lewey was last seen on Saturday March, 4th at approximately 1:00 a.m. at Farmers Inn in the Village of Darien.

Lewey is described as a female, white, weighing approximately 240 lbs. and standing 5’4″ tall. Right now, she resides in the Village of Darien and has known ties to the Chicago area.

The picture of Lewey in this story was taken on Saturday.

Anyone who has information regarding Lewey’s location is urged to contact the City of Delavan Police Department at 262-728-6311.

