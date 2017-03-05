× Elderly twins apparently fell in driveway and passed away after spending night in freezing temps

BARRINGTON, Rhode Island — Two elderly twins died in a heartbreaking incident in Rhode Island.

The twins, two women in their late 80s were found by a neighbor outside a Barrington, Rhode Island home on Saturday morning, March 4th.

Police said it appeared the women were coming back from dinner on Friday night when they both fell in the driveway. They spent the overnight hours in below freezing temperatures.

The women were pronounced dead at the hospital Saturday.

The twins’ names were not immediately released, pending family notification.