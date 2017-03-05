× Former director of national intelligence for Pres. Obama: “No such wiretap activity” against Pres. Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The former director of national intelligence in President Barack Obama’s administration denies there was a secret court order for surveillance at Trump Tower.

James Clapper says that in the national intelligence activity he oversaw, “there was no such wiretap activity mounted against the president, the president-elect at the time, as a candidate or against his campaign.”

Clapper says as intelligence director he would have known about a “FISA court order on something like this. Absolutely, I can deny it.”

He left the White House on January 20 when President Donald Trump took office.

Clapper’s comments on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday came after President Trump accused former President Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower in the last stages of the 2016 presidential campaign. President Trump has provided no basis for his allegations.

Meanwhile, the New York Times is reporting that the director of the FBI has asked the Justice Department to publicly reject President Trump’s assertion that Obama ordered the tapping of President Trump’s phones during the presidential campaign.

The Times reports on its website that senior American officials tell the newspaper that FBI Director James Comey has argued that the claim is false and must be corrected. No such statement has been issued by the Justice Department.

The Times reports that the officials say Comey wants the claim rejected publicly because it falsely insinuates that the FBI broke the law.

President Trump made the allegation of tapped phones at Trump Tower in a series of tweets Saturday but cited no evidence. An Obama spokesman says the allegation is false.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment on the Times report.