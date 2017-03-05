Koenig hits 5 3s on Senior Day, No. 22 Badgers beat Gophers

MADISON — Senior guard Bronson Koenig scored 17 points in his final home game, combining with D’Mitrik Trice to give No. 22 Wisconsin’s offense a second-half boost in a 66-49 victory over Minnesota on Sunday, March 5th.

The Badgers (23-8, 12-6 Big Ten) secured the second seed in the conference tournament and got a sorely needed confidence boost to end the regular season after having lost five of their previous six games.

Nate Mason had 17 points for Minnesota (23-8, 11-7). The Golden Gophers had won eight straight.

Koenig hit five 3s in the second half, including baskets on three straight possessions with less than 3 minutes left. Trice had a four-point play after getting fouled on a 3-pointer with 12:24 left, before hitting a layup about 20 seconds later.

They helped ignite an 18-2 run over a six-minute stretch of the second half that gave Wisconsin a 13-point lead with 11:32 left.