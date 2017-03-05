March in Milwaukee marks ‘Bloody Sunday’ in Selma 52 years ago: “People died for our right to vote”

MILWAUKEE — Demonstrators on Sunday, March 5th took to the streets of Milwaukee to mark the anniversary of an important civil rights milestone — remembering the efforts taken to achieve voting rights for African-Americans 52 years ago in Selma, Alabama.

The march began in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood, and ended at the Body and Soul Healing Center near 48th and Nash.

Organizers said because of what happened 52 years ago, it is important African-Americans exercise their right to vote today.

At the corner of Sherman and Auer, roughly 100 people filled the streets on Sunday.

“We want people to remember that people fought for us. People died for us — for our right to vote,” Markasa Tucker, lead organizer of UBLAC said.

It was a way to honor the sacrifices and achievements of Bloody Sunday, the violent confrontation in Selma, Alabama between police and protesters that led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Among the crowd Sunday was a sense that the fight is far from over.

“There’s a huge division in Milwaukee — segregation,” Alyssa Anderson said.

“It’s very important that we have allies that see that the movement — we are in this together,” Angel Vega said.

Milwaukee’s march was organized by the group UBLACK — Uplifting Black Liberation and Community. The group formed in August 2016 after Sylville Smith was shot and killed by a Milwaukee police officer near Sherman Park.

“We haven’t forgotten Syville, Dontre, Jay Anderson. We want to continue to build and educate our community,” Tucker said.

“Make a choice today to stand with us — stand with our community,” Maria Hamilton, mother of Dontre Hamilton who was shot and killed by a Milwaukee police officer in Red Arrow Park in April of 2014.

Tucker said she hopes this demonstration shows young people in Milwaukee that their vote has power, and their voice has importance.

“People may feel like their voices are not heard, but we will never know if we don’t all show up to the ballots and cast our votes,” Tucker said.

“We must remember to go forward with that same spirit and determination of that very first Sunday,” Jendora Kelly said.

UBLAC is hosting an informational meeting on April 2nd. Below are details for those interested in attending:

April 2nd UBLAC Meeting

Yatcheck Hall

633 S. Hawley Road

Milwaukee, WI