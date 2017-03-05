Marquette’s Markus Howard elected as member of Big East All-Freshman team

NEW YORK — Villanova’s Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson were among the four unanimous selections to the All-Big East first team Sunday.

Marcus Foster of Creighton and Angel Delgado of Seton Hall were also unanimous choices.

Trevon Bluiett of Xavier and Andrew Chrabascz of Butler also were named to the six-man first team.

Hart and Bluiett were selected to the first team for the second year in a row.

Hart, a 6-foot-5 senior guard who was the preseason player of the year, led the conference in scoring (18.7), was fourth in rebounding (6.5) and sixth in steals (1.5).

Brunson, a 6-2 sophomore, averaged 14.8 points, was second in the conference in assists (4.3) and shot 53.6 percent from the field.

Foster, a junior guard, finished second in the Big East in scoring (18.5), losing the scoring title to Hart by three points.

Delgado, a junior, led the nation in rebounding (13.1) and averaged 15.7 points.

The second team was Kelan Martin of Butler, Justin Patton of Creighton, Rodney Bullock and Kyron Cartwright of Providence, and Khadeen Carrington of Seton Hall.

Kamar Baldwin of Butler, Patton, and Marcus LoVett and Shamorie Ponds of St. John’s, were unanimous selections to the All-Freshman team.

Markus Howard of Marquette and Donte DiVincenzo of Villanova were also on the six-man team.

The league’s coaches selected the teams.