MU women open Big East Tournament play with win over Georgetown

MILWAUKEE — The Marquette University women’s basketball team opened Big East Tournament play in downtown Milwaukee Sunday, March 5th with a very specific game plan for Georgetown. It did not include standout guard Natisha Hiedeman getting injured.

She went down with an ankle problem early, but did return to finish with 16 points.

The telltale period of the game was the second quarter. Danielle King with a career high 11 assists to Ericka Davenport, and then it was Amani Wilborn, who finished with double-digit points and rebounds.

Marquette won, and they’ll enjoy home court advantage vs. Creighton Monday afternoon.

“I mean. it’s phenomenal. First of all, our girls love to play in front of their fans. They love to play in this building, so for us, we get really energized here. I’m hoping we can keep getting more crowds every round, so hopefully the Creighton game is packed. They feed off of that. I feed off of that, and it’s one of the best venues in America so we’re lucky to have it here,” Carolyn Kieger, Golden Eagles head coach said.