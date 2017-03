Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAYVILLE -- A fire broke out at the Mayville Fire Department on Horicon St. late on Saturday, March 4th.

Officials say shortly after 10:00 p.m., a passerby saw flames inside the building and called 911.

The fire was confined to one apparatus. The station had heavy smoke.

The fire station was ventilated and clean up is underway.

Officials say they are still able to provide protection to City of Mayville.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.