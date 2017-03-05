Police: 18-year-old woman shot, wounded on Milwaukee’s north side
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say an 18-year-old woman suffered a graze wound from a shooting early Sunday morning, March 5th.
The shooting happened in the area of Capitol and Appleton around 2:30 a.m.
The woman is being treated for her injury at a hospital.
MPD is currently obtaining more details into this incident — and seeking an unknown suspect.
43.092270 -88.005568