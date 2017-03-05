× Police: 18-year-old woman shot, wounded on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say an 18-year-old woman suffered a graze wound from a shooting early Sunday morning, March 5th.

The shooting happened in the area of Capitol and Appleton around 2:30 a.m.

The woman is being treated for her injury at a hospital.

MPD is currently obtaining more details into this incident — and seeking an unknown suspect.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.