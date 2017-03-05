Police: 18-year-old woman shot, wounded on Milwaukee’s north side

Posted 6:47 am, March 5, 2017, by
Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say an 18-year-old woman suffered a graze wound from a shooting early Sunday morning, March 5th.

The shooting happened in the area of Capitol and Appleton around 2:30 a.m.

The woman is being treated for her injury at a hospital.

MPD is currently obtaining more details into this incident — and seeking an unknown suspect.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s