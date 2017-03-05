× Preparing for camping season: Milwaukee RV Show features more than 100 exhibitors, latest models

WEST ALLIS — Sunday, March 5th was the final day of the 2017 Milwaukee RV Show at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center.

The show began on Thursday, March 2nd. It’ll be open until 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

According to the event’s website, the show features more than 100 exhibitors related to the RV lifestyle — showing off pop-up campers, truck campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels, motor homes and park models of all sizes.

Show organizers said winter pricing incentives and the fact that the summer camping season is right around the corner make this show the perfect time and place to shop and compare.

In addition to the latest RV models, the show also features information on resorts, campgrounds, and RV lifestyle accessories, as well as vacation destination ideas and the latest and greatest RV parts and gadgets.

Admission prices are as follows:

Adults: $9.00

Seniors 65 & older: $8.00

Children 12 & under: FREE

Thursday, 3/2 is half-price admission!

Parking: $6.00

FOX6’s Julie Collins was down at the Milwaukee RV Show on Sunday morning ahead of the show’s final day.

WATCH:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLICK HERE to learn much more about the Milwaukee RV Show.