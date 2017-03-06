× 32-year-old man arrested for OWI after fleeing from rollover accident in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — One person was arrested and two others were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant Sunday night, March 5th. It happened at the intersection of Hansche Road and STH 32/Sheridan Road.

Mount Pleasant police were dispatched to the scene shortly before 7:30 p.m. for reports of a rollover accident.

While officers were responding it was reported the operator of the vehicle that rolled over had fled the scene. Upon arrival, an officer observed the driver climb the fence at Chicory Road Storage.

The responding officers quickly established a perimeter and were able to locate and apprehend the 32-year-old operator without incident.

It was determined both vehicles were traveling southbound on STH 32, south of Chicory Road.

Police say a Toyota, operated by a 32-year-old Racine man, collided with the back end of a Dodge minivan. The 32-year-old driver of the Toyota then lost control and left the roadway, causing the vehicle to flip several times before coming to rest upside down.

All four occupants of the minivan reported injuries and two were transported the Ascension All Saints hospital for treatment.

The 32-year-old driver of the Toyota was arrested for suspicion of operating under the influence and was also transported to the hospital.