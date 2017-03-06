LIVE VIDEO: Trump administration to announce travel ban revision

From floral to bold colors: Find the hottest trends of the moment for less, but where?

Posted 10:16 am, March 6, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- With so many trends out there, it can be hard to know where to start and what you should try. Jordan Dechambre joins Real Milwaukee with the hottest trends of the moment -- and where you can find them for less.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s